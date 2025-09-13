What Takes Geology Millions of Years Takes GOD and Nature a Few!
How Mount St. Helen’s Changed Everything About What Big Science Was Teaching
Many of us remember the eruption of Mount St. Helens in May, 1980. The initial explosion formed distinct layers. Giant cross-beds and fine, flat layers both formed fast.
The Mount St. Helens events only needed hours and months to form the same features found in sedimentary rocks around the world.
Common features include:
Sharp, flat contacts between layers
Larger particles toward the bottom of a rock bed
Cross-beds
Steep-walled canyons
Drainage systems
Material moved far away before becoming part of new rock
De-limbed, sorted, and reburied logs
Volcanic ash mixed with mud and hardened into rock
Within six years of the eruption, a new lava dome in the crater atop Mount St. Helens had hardened.
The standard radioisotope methods pointed to an isotopic age of around 350,000 years for the 10-year-old rock.
At Mount St. Helens, there are 200 geologic layers that formed in three hours. Entire canyon systems were carved in a matter of months. Trees are still collecting at the bottom of nearby Spirit Lake. They mimic ancient petrified forests.
“A quickly forming layer of peat presents an amazing testimony of how quickly nature has been designed by the Creator to recover,” indicates the Mount St. Helens Creation Museum. “All of these demonstrate processes that would have been working during the Worldwide Flood. They challenge the idea that geologic processes like these happen gradually and prove an old Earth. Instead, the evidence is consistent with the idea that the Earth is young, as indicated by the Bible.”
