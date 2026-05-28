A great piece by the Militant Jeffersonian. Well worth the follow through - DD

(Militant Jeffersonian) - The examination of America’s early history, especially concerning its internal conflicts, often falls prey to the narratives propagated by dominant voices of popularized history. We hear it all the time, the exact same narrative, without regard to historical evidence, without regard to that narrative’s unanswerable questions.

It is imperative to revisit these historical accounts with a focus on the Southern States’ unwavering commitment to Constitutional Principles and the pursuit of Liberty.

Contrary to the prevalent misconceptions, the Southern States were not the primary opponents of the initial draft of the Declaration of Independence, particularly regarding the mention of slavery. Instead, it was the Northern States, whose economic fortunes were tied to the prosperous New England slave trade, that resisted such amendments. Their financial dependency on this trade reveals a more intricate historical context that challenges simplistic interpretations of the past as is so commonly found within the pages of popularized “history”.

During the American Revolutionary period, it was Virginia, a prominent and principled Southern state, that led the charge against the importation of slaves, standing firmly against the inhumane practice largely perpetuated by British merchants. Demonstrating its commitment to both moral and legislative leadership, Virginia became the first among the newly independent states to enact a law prohibiting the importation of slaves for sale. In 1778, the General Assembly…

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