UDC Headquarters after the May arson attack during the 2020 ‘Floyd Summer of Love’

(Dixie Drudge) - We knew it was coming as soon as the voting machine tallies were in. This time dems control both houses and have a devout leftist in the governors Virginia mansion. The leftist dream of getting at southern Heritage organizations in Virginia by attacking their tax-exempt status is going to go through on greased rails. It matters little to them that their crusade is discriminatory and most-likely unconstitutional.

As the Virginia Flaggers noted:

Democrats in the Virginia legislature wasted no time in refiling a bill that would strip several Virginia historical societies of their property tax exemption. Previous attempts have failed with a governor’s veto. There is no one to stop them now…

Stay tuned. This one will cost a lot of money to combat and play out in the courts over the next few years.

