Are You A Rock Chunker?

(Jeff Paulk, Southern Vindicator) - If you are as old as I am, you probably grew up watching The Andy Griffith Show. I can remember on Monday nights waiting for it to come on and the familiar opening with Andy and Opie walking along a dirt road going to their favorite fishing hole. Many shows in that time period had life lessons, or morals, in them, and some episodes of The Andy Griffith Show were made along those lines. I still enjoy watching the old black and white reruns of that show, and no matter how many times I have seen some episodes, and know exactly what is about to happen, I still get tickled at Barney Fife and Ernest T. Bass. They were good actors and contributed greatly to the show.

If you know anything about Ernest T. Bass, he was notorious for throwing rocks through storefront windows, and even the courthouse was not off limits to his “rock chunking”. When he was in town no window was safe. His antics were usually done because he was upset over something and that was his way of expressing himself. Of course, we would not expect a grown, educated, person today to behave in such an unruly manner. It not only is socially unacceptable, but illegal as well.

What has any of this to do with what I usually write about? Glad you asked. If you know anything at all about me and what I write about, you know how I detest the Yankee lies and myths that have been, and continue to be, regurgitated over, and over, and over again. As stated many times before, we have the truth on…

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