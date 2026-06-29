The South Has Always Been the Main Defender of OUR Constitutional Republic

(The Virginia Flaggers) - In spite of our heritage and culture being continually slandered, Southerners have always taken the lead in the military defense of the reunited country as well as before the War for Southern Independence.

During the Korean war alone thirty two of the seventy eight medals of honor went to Southerners. Southern men like Audy Murphy and Alvin York were the most decorated soldiers of the first and second World War respectively.

During the war with Mexico the North provided 23,054 soldiers, while the South provided 43,630.

During the War of 1812, the North provided 58,552 troops while the South gave 96,812. This was accomplished while New Englanders were providing beef to British Soldiers in Canada and threatening secession over the war (peace with England at any price, while Washington DC lay in ashes).

Black and white Southerners fought side by side during the Revolutionary War, at the Battle of New Orleans and again 46 years later for Southern Independence.

“New England, which had been too “conscientious” to…

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