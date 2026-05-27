Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
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One of my direct ancestors left his wife and children on their farm in Middle Georgia to join the Confederate Army. He died of typhus in Kingston, GA as Johnston's army moved in front of Sherman on the way to Atlanta. His wife drove a buckboard all the way from Eatonton, GA to Kingston to retrieve his body. Sherman burned out his family's farm on their way across the state. May Sherman and ALL his men rot in hell for what they did.

All of that to simply say, I would have followed him straight into the Confederate Army.

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