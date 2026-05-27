What would YOU have done, in 1861? - #Secede #FreeDixie
Important Things to Remind People About, When They Think of Confederate Veterans, Their Families and Communities
Another GREAT piece by Mr. Don Smith over at Confederate Honor. Well worth following the link for the full read - DD
( Mr. Don Smith, Confederate Honor) - As I’ve been speaking out in defense of Confederate veterans, their families, and communities, I’ve looked for a catchphrase. Something that’s easy to say and will stick in people’s minds. Here’s what I came up with: “What would YOU have done, in 1861?” Bill Maher, host of the “Real Time” HBO show, had this to say about wokeism about a year ago:
Being woke is like a magic moral time machine, where you judge everyone [who lived in the past] against what you would have done in 1066, and you always win. Presentism is just a way to congratulate yourself about being better than George Washington because you have a gay friend and he didn’t. But if he were alive today, he would too. And if you were alive then, you wouldn’t.” –Bill Maher, TV talk show host. (4 minute mark in the video)
When I identify myself as a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, some people question why we still honor Confederate heritage. In response, I ask them what THEY would have done, if they had been poor farmers or workers in a Southern state in the spring of 1861. Would THEY have refused to serve in the Confederate army or navy? That makes many of them stop and think.
Then, I tell them the…
One of my direct ancestors left his wife and children on their farm in Middle Georgia to join the Confederate Army. He died of typhus in Kingston, GA as Johnston's army moved in front of Sherman on the way to Atlanta. His wife drove a buckboard all the way from Eatonton, GA to Kingston to retrieve his body. Sherman burned out his family's farm on their way across the state. May Sherman and ALL his men rot in hell for what they did.
All of that to simply say, I would have followed him straight into the Confederate Army.