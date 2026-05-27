Another GREAT piece by Mr. Don Smith over at Confederate Honor. Well worth following the link for the full read - DD

( Mr. Don Smith, Confederate Honor) - As I’ve been speaking out in defense of Confederate veterans, their families, and communities, I’ve looked for a catchphrase. Something that’s easy to say and will stick in people’s minds. Here’s what I came up with: “What would YOU have done, in 1861?” Bill Maher, host of the “Real Time” HBO show, had this to say about wokeism about a year ago:



Being woke is like a magic moral time machine, where you judge everyone [who lived in the past] against what you would have done in 1066, and you always win. Presentism is just a way to congratulate yourself about being better than George Washington because you have a gay friend and he didn’t. But if he were alive today, he would too. And if you were alive then, you wouldn’t.” –Bill Maher, TV talk show host. (4 minute mark in the video)

When I identify myself as a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, some people question why we still honor Confederate heritage. In response, I ask them what THEY would have done, if they had been poor farmers or workers in a Southern state in the spring of 1861. Would THEY have refused to serve in the Confederate army or navy? That makes many of them stop and think.



Then, I tell them the…

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