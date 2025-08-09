CCW Range Bag Essentials

When it comes to getting reps with your everyday carry pistol, simplicity wins. I’ve been through my share of range bags—backpacks, duffels, tactical briefcases—you name it. For a while, it felt like every trip to the range started with moving gear from one bag to another. It was inefficient, time-consuming, and frankly, I was hauling too much stuff I never actually used.

That’s when I decided to go scorched earth. The mission: identify only what I needed for a productive session with my carry gun—and leave all the “what-ifs” back at the house.

After watching countless YouTube videos on range bags for pistols, I found myself shaking my head. Let’s be real—most people carry way too much crap to the range. But there was one video on minimalist go bags that finally got me thinking in the right direction.

My Range Bag of Choice: The Propper Bail Out Bag

This thing is the Goldilocks of range bags for pistols. Not too big, not too small—just right. And it has just enough organization to keep the essentials situated without becoming a bottomless…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight