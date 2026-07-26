Travis E. Smith faces 15 years in a state prison and a $10,000 fine.

(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - Travis E. Smith and a friend spent Sunday, July 5th shooting at his grandma’s rural property in Southwest Florida, about an hour north of his home in Pinellas Park.

It was a good day, he thought. The pair set up their own targets and shot Smith’s two Glocks, a 12-gauge shotgun, a SAR USA 9mm pistol, a Ruger .22 pistol, an AR-10 Smith had built himself, and what he believed was a Springfield AR pistol.

After dropping his friend off, Smith said he was nearing his home around midnight when he was stopped by a Pinellas Park police officer. Smith pulled into a restaurant’s parking lot.

The officer told Smith he stopped him because he had a “dim tag light.” Smith didn’t say anything to the officer at the time, but he strongly disagrees. His station wagon is nearly 40 years old and uses a bulb as its tag light instead of a modern LED, which are much brighter.

Smith’s buddy, who has a valid Florida medical marijuana card, had left an empty…

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