Washington Can’t Deliver Your Mail. Texas Isn’t Allowed To

(Texian Partisan) - Every independent nation on Earth delivers its own mail. It is one of the most basic functions of a sovereign state—right up there with defending borders, minting currency, and collecting taxes. Barbados delivers its own mail. Slovenia delivers its own mail. Iceland, with an economy smaller than Lubbock’s, delivers its own mail.

Texas does not.

Texas—with a $2.9 trillion economy, 23 seaports, three stock exchanges, and a growth rate that a Federal Reserve economist recently called “almost kind of embarrassing for the rest of the U.S.”—cannot move a letter from Houston to Dallas without the permission of the United States Congress. And this week, Congress admitted it cannot handle the job.

Washington Admits the System Is Broken

Postmaster General David Steiner told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service will run out of cash in less than 12 months. Without action from Congress, USPS may not be able to pay employees or vendors by February 2027—meaning mail delivery across the entire country, including Texas, could simply stop.

The numbers are catastrophic. USPS lost $9 billion in…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight