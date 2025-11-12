RaceTrac loses one battle but hopes to win the war in its bid to build a 24/7 gas station at Atlanta-area site where Civil War house stood, cavalry clashed

RaceTrac’s desire to build a gas station and convenience store on a piece of North Georgia property that until recently contained a home caught up in Civil War cavalry clashes suffered a significant setback this week.

The Cobb County Planning Commission in suburban Atlanta voted Tuesday to recommend rezoning the former Robert and Eliza McAfee property but added conditions that would not allow gasoline sales.

The 4-1 vote is not the final say. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will take up the matter on Nov. 18 and make the final decision (the case was originally supposed to be heard Oct. 21).

The home -- which briefly served as the headquarters for a Union general and was in the middle of cavalry movements and clashes in summer 1864 – this spring was moved to adjoining Cherokee County after a long effort to save it from destruction.

The planning commission vote – following spirited discussion -- backs a change to the requested Neighborhood Retail Commercial (NRC) zoning. But it would prohibit fuel sales, drive-throughs and alcohol, tobacco and vape sales at the site.

“This recommendation would not permit a RaceTrac at this location,” said attorney Kevin Moore, who represents RaceTrac and the property owner, in an…

