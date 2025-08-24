Meek Ain't Weak!

If biblical Christianity alone provides the rational preconditions for intelligibility, moral coherence, and societal flourishing, it follows that any ideological system that denies the lordship of Jesus Christ and His Law/Gospel must necessarily produce tyranny, irrationalism, and oppression in the long run. The West’s historic liberty, order, and justice are not secular accidents—they are the cultural fruit of the gospel’s roots.

Where Christ is not acknowledged as Lord, men revert to slavery—either under statism, tribalism, or religious totalitarianism. Islam, in particular, is not merely a private set of beliefs or spiritual practices—it is, by design, a total life system. The Qur’an is not just a devotional text but a political manifesto. Sharia is not just personal piety—it is a comprehensive legal code intended to govern every aspect of life. The goal of Islam, according to its own authorities, is the submission (Islam) of all people and nations under the rule of Allah—by persuasion if possible, by force if necessary.

This is not conspiracy theory; it is confessional orthodoxy for the Islamic worldview.

In contrast, Christianity teaches that Christ already reigns, and that the nations must be discipled—not by coercion, but by the sword of the Spirit, wielded through faithful proclamation, intergenerational faithfulness, and the establishment of just Christian order. Yet when false religions invade, either by military conquest or ideological infiltration—undermining the Christian foundations of law, education, family, and worship—Christian men are not permitted to remain passive. We are not called to tolerate the slow suicide of our civilization. We are called to resist. Not rashly, not in…

