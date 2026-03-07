When #SHTF Nature Will Be Your Only Pharmacy
Natural Remedies for Common Health Issues
(Clever Journeys) - An Excellent Reminder of what your grandparents knew well from Jack and Dodie:
•Cold Knees / Joint Stiffness
Eat: Ginger, turmeric, black sesame, walnuts, bone broth
Benefit: Warms joints, improves circulation, reduces inflammation
• Back Stiffness / Pain
Eat: Leafy greens, salmon, almonds, chia seeds
Benefit: Supports spine, muscles, and nerve health
• Tonsillitis / Sore Throat
Eat: Warm soups, honey, ginger, garlic, yogurt
Avoid: Cold drinks, sugary foods
Benefit: Reduces…
Extremely important information going forward!