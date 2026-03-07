Natural Remedies for Common Health Issues

(Clever Journeys) - An Excellent Reminder of what your grandparents knew well from Jack and Dodie:

•Cold Knees / Joint Stiffness

Eat: Ginger, turmeric, black sesame, walnuts, bone broth

Benefit: Warms joints, improves circulation, reduces inflammation

• Back Stiffness / Pain

Eat: Leafy greens, salmon, almonds, chia seeds

Benefit: Supports spine, muscles, and nerve health

• Tonsillitis / Sore Throat

Eat: Warm soups, honey, ginger, garlic, yogurt

Avoid: Cold drinks, sugary foods

Benefit: Reduces…

