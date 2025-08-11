The Southern Poverty Law Center, SPLC, is condemning the Trump administration’s planned reinstallation of a Confederate monument previously toppled during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Five years ago, during the wave of Black Lives Matter protests that surged across the country following George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, protestors in Washington, D.C. toppled a statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate Army brigadier general. Now, under the direction of President Trump, the National Parks Service has announced that it will be repairing the statue and returning it to its original location about a mile east of the White House this October.

“The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and reinstate preexisting statues,” an NPS spokesman said in a statement earlier this week. The NPS has not publicly shared the costs associated with repairing and relocating the statue.

In response to the Trump administration’s announcement, the SPLC released a statement condemning the statue’s reinstallation, tying the act to a broader trend within the administration of whitewashing, and even celebrating…

