But when the people awaken, the course of a nation can be restored

(Ananymous) - There is an ancient warning echoed throughout history and scripture: when the wicked rule, the people mourn. It is not merely poetic language, it is a pattern. Civilizations do not collapse overnight. They are eroded, piece by piece, decision by decision, compromise by compromise, until what once stood strong becomes unrecognizable.

To understand the present, one must look at the process, not just the outcome.

First comes the slow corrosion of truth. Truth becomes negotiable. Language is twisted, definitions are rewritten, and facts are no longer objective but shaped to fit narratives. When a nation loses its shared understanding of truth, it loses its foundation. Confusion replaces clarity, and division replaces unity.

Next comes the weakening of moral structure. What was once widely understood as right and wrong becomes blurred. Standards are lowered or discarded altogether. When morality becomes subjective, accountability fades. A society without accountability becomes vulnerable to manipulation and control.

Then comes the capture of institutions. Systems designed to serve the people begin…

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