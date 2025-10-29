Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

User's avatar
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
4d

Pictures of Confederate flags flying at outposts in Vietnam in the 60's. We'll see what happens in the future if the country Divides over Irreconcilable Differences.

All I Know for sure is that my Confederate Paper money is now worth more than that Yankee Feral Reserve Bankster Fiat paper.

Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
4d

It's been true for most U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Air Men, and Marines since the French and Indian War, but what is unusual is that the bulk of those who serve in the United States Armed Forces is that they come from the South-The "OLD" Confederates States. The major number of medals for bravely are awarded to those same Military Members. The majority of combat deaths are from the South. In every war since the !865 the Southern Soldier has participated in every war with steadfast Courage, Devotion and Honor. No they didn't just go home, they soldiered on as they have for over 250 years. God Bless Them!

