They could have simply gone home to the farm. But, instead they soldiered on.

There is a recurring myth that Confederate soldiers fought only to protect slavery. That myth is wrong on many levels. One major problem with that myth is just how non-sensical it is when confronted with actual combat experience.

I served 12 months in Iraq during the war. We lost a half dozen soldiers. One I knew well. The others I barely knew. The one was enough. It was not just losing 1SGT Saenz. It was the ripple effect on men and women I cared deeply about. Good friends of mine were devastated by the loss of Carlos Saenz. I felt this tremendous concern for the soldiers who blamed themselves for his loss. One death had all these ripple effects on the entire military unit.

What happens when you lose buddies and friends everyday? What happens when you lose all your buddies? In war, your buddies are your family. At the Battle of Antietam in 1862, Hood’s Division saw its first large scale action. At about 8:30 a.m., the Division, which included Gen. Hood’s former Texas Brigade was committed to an assault.

The First Texas Regiment, all of 211 soldiers, went out too far. They were too aggressive. It was a…

