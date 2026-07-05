Humanity Lost

(Amonymous) - There was a time when right and wrong did not require a committee meeting, a focus group, or a social media poll. People may not have agreed on everything, but they generally understood the difference between honesty and deception, courage and cowardice, virtue and corruption.

Today, many find themselves asking a troubling question: Where did our morality go?

How did we arrive at a point where truth is often treated as negotiable, integrity is considered optional, and character is sacrificed on the altar of convenience? How did a society built upon principles, faith, family, and personal responsibility become one that increasingly rewards selfishness, division, and moral compromise?

Perhaps the answer is not that morality disappeared overnight. Perhaps it was eroded little by little.

It happened when people stopped teaching their children that actions have consequences.

It happened when entertainment began celebrating behavior that previous…

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