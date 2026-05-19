Herman Cain in Council Bluffs, Iowa, August 2011 (photo by Robert Stacy McCain

The Destructive Impulse of Liberalism

(Robert Stacy McCain, Born Lucky) - One afternoon in August 2011, I set up my laptop in a restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, ready to write a column for The American Spectator. It was the week before the Iowa Straw Poll, and I’d spent the day following Herman Cain’s presidential campaign bus, ending the day with a rally at a park in Council Bluffs. My friend Dave Weigel was there, and when he said he was going to have dinner at a German restaurant in Omaha, just across the river, I sort of invited myself to join him.

When I set up my laptop, however, I kept having trouble getting a WiFi connection. After an hour of fruitless effort — and a couple of cold beers — I gave up, telling Dave that it was obvious that I’d fallen afoul of The Gods of Dateline Integrity. You see, I intended to have a Council Bluffs dateline on that column, despite the fact that I was writing it on the other side of the Missouri River in Omaha. This was perhaps not the kind of ethical transgression that would get a guy fired. After all, I had been in Council Bluffs to witness the events I was describing, but The Gods of Deadline Integrity were clearly offended and, no matter what I tried, my laptop simply refused to let me get online and file that column. So I packed up my gear, bid Dave adieu, and hopped in my rental car to head back to Council Bluffs, where I found an Internet connection, finished the column and filed it (“Aiming for Ames,” Aug. 9, 2011).

The reason for telling that story is to explain why I bought…

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