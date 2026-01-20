Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
13h

I've been saying this since the 1970s. It's a waste of taxpayers money, and it hasn't stopped any wars. Get us out of the UN, NATO, WHO and any other internation groups that we have to spend our hard-earned money on!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
9h

Origin of the Opium Commission 🤔💉

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture