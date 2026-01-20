Trump Pulls U.S. Out of the UN Register of Conventional Arms

(AmmoLand) - President Donald Trump has directed the United States to withdraw from 66 international organizations, including both non-U.N. bodies and United Nations entities that the administration says are no longer aligned with U.S. interests or sovereignty.

One of the least talked-about parts of this list (and the one that matters most to gun owners) is the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms (UNROCA). Unlike the other groups that focused on climate change on the list, UNROCA directly involves reporting on weapons and military equipment, including small arms and light weapons that are central to firearms ownership and defense policy debates globally.

What Is the UN Register of Conventional Arms?

The UN Register of Conventional Arms was created in 1991 by the U.N. General Assembly as a voluntary reporting mechanism. It asks member states to annually submit information on their international transfers of conventional weapons such as tanks, combat aircraft, missiles, and, importantly for this topic, small arms and light weapons.

The stated goal of the Register is to…

