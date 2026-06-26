Daniel Miller on the First Fight After a TEXIT Vote

(This and Social Security Are the Most Asked Questions. -And the Most Lied About by Nay-Sayers. - DD)

(Texian Partisan) - Daniel Miller opened the books on what actually happens the day after Texas votes to leave. Asked which post-independence negotiation deserves top billing, he went straight to the federal debt. Not because Texas owes a cent of it. Under international custom, he is clear, a newly independent Texas carries no obligation to assume Washington’s liabilities. He pointed to it because the debt question is the hinge the whole negotiation swings on. Lock down the disposition of the debt and the rest of the board starts to settle itself: federal property sitting inside Texas, military equipment, the Medicare trust fund Texans paid into, a Social Security totalization agreement. He expects a loud, stout fight at that table, and a real incentive on the other side to finish it fast, because uncertainty wrecks an economy and the shock would land harder on the rest of the union than on Texas.

From there the questions ran the gamut. Miller read the tea leaves on three primary runoffs, Paxton against Cornyn, Chip Roy against Mayes Middleton, Jim Wright against Bo French, while making the same point about each: every one of them could erase the guesswork by signing the Texas First Pledge. He also walked through the actual math behind the movement’s legislative targets, tracing them to network science’s tipping-point research, diffusion of innovation, and Erica Chenoweth’s work on movements, layered into what he calls a cascading tipping point measured across the pillars of power rather than the whole population at once.

He closed with the…

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