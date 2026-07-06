Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
5h

Has to be the intelligence community. They collect and process and analyze data before anyone else, placing them in a position to manipulate what is needed to reach desired goals.

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