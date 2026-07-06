The Deep State Behind the Deep State Exposed

(Alex Newman, The Liberty Sentinel) - Everyone talks about the “Deep State,” the “Global Elite,” and the “Insiders.” But who exactly are they? What are their goals? How do we stop them? Here’s the full story.

Despite the regular references in the Establishment press these days to the “Deep State” as a nebulous force working behind the scenes to attack President Donald Trump, little has been said about the Deep State behind the Deep State — or the real Deep State. Until now.

Parts of this shadowy network are sometimes visible to the public, even if the Establishment media rarely highlight their significance. Other powerful elements are practically invisible — secret societies, for example. But combined, this network wields unfathomable power. The agenda is becoming clear.

This powerful movement fully intends to foist a draconian global economic, political, and even religious system on humanity. The plotters themselves often tout their vision as the “New World Order.” With God’s help, the American people have the power to stop it.

Much of what has been referred to as…

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