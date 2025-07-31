Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BurnedOut's avatar
BurnedOut
Jul 31

Irish Murphy blood in my veins (I know, I know... "Murphy was a name adopted by criminals who didnt want to be identified". Whatever. My Irish family were southerners... one brother fought for the Confederates and the other, from Mizzou fought for the North. I'm Stars and Bars all the way. Brother wars suck. Thanks Abe. A true American ZERO. Not hero.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture