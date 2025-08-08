The age of self-determination has arrived.

In this episode of the Texas News Podcast, Daniel Miller sits down with Larkin Jackson, president of Free Louisiana, to explore how the independence movement is spreading beyond the Lone Star State. Larkin, a pastor from Jefferson Parish, breaks down why 50% of Louisianans are ready to ditch Washington D.C. and reclaim their birthright of self-government.

From the unique Napoleonic Code to parishes instead of counties, Louisiana isn't just another state—it's a nation that was bought and sold without ever getting a choice. Larkin exposes how Louisiana operates as nothing more than a resource colony, shipping liquid natural gas around the world while federal bureaucrats skim the profits. He lays out the roadmap for Louisiana independence and why the Pelican State has everything it needs to stand on its own.

This conversation proves Texas isn't alone in this fight. The federal system is cracking, and states across America are waking up to the reality that Washington D.C. isn't the solution—it's the problem. Whether it's Alberta, California, or Louisiana, the message is clear: the age of self-determination has arrived.

