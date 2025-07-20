When an anti-gunner gets the opportunity to encourage people to support gun control laws, it’s always done in a dishonest way. Everything from the propaganda terms they use, such as “gun violence,” “assault weapon,” “weapons of war,” and so on, to the way they disregard their own culpability when it comes to violence in America. Gun-related deaths most often occur in gun free zones.

Those who are willing to commit acts of violence pay no attention to these laws, yet anti-gunners push for more gun control against all the evidence.

When gun control activists are questioned on the topic of stopping violence in America, they always blame the violence on guns. They’ll use the term “gun violence” as a way of implying that without the gun, the violence wouldn’t have occurred, or that the gun caused the violent behavior. In other words, “the killer wouldn’t have killed had it not been for the influence the gun had over him.”

These arguments are ridiculous, but they use them anyway because a good portion of society will believe this type of rhetoric and fabricated narrative. The gun control argument is not necessarily designed to make sense but rather to influence by manipulating the emotions of people who can’t think for themselves. The idea that a gun could cause or influence violent behavior is a fallacy and most likely comes from the internal thoughts of those making the accusation. The argument for the most ridiculous ideas can be…

