THE LONG GAME

(Another great article from Mindy Esposito. She is such a prolific writer that I struggle to include her work in the 5 article a day format so please subscribe to her stack and never miss any of her articles. - DD)

(Mindy Esposito) - They know you will resist what they are trying to do in America. They know because your people did it before.

Last week the Southern Legal Resource Center named the organizations working to erase Confederate history and heritage in America. Number two on that list was CAIR.

CAIR. The Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Ask yourself why.

Then ask yourself why nobody is asking why.

They have no ancestors at Shiloh. No grandmothers who waited for letters that never came. No great-grandfathers buried in rows at Marietta or Franklin or Cold Harbor. No fathers who came home from Petersburg hollow-eyed and silent, who picked up the pieces of burned farms and gutted courthouses and tried to make something from nothing under the heel of Reconstruction. Neither the Blue nor the Gray is their history. Neither the plantation nor the contraband camp. None of it. They were not here.

So why are they at the front of the line demanding that your monuments come down?

Because this was never about monuments…

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