Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
1h

Oh yeah, build a wall around the chunk that leaves.

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Mrhounddog
1h

Cut the state in half at Sacramento. Keep the parks, keep the military bases, and keep NorCal. Win, Win, Win!

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