In a perfect world, Bryan Malinowski would be alive today and substantially richer after suing the ATF for violating his Second, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights.

Unfortunately, the ATF has yet to be held accountable for shooting and killing Malinowski in his home just 16 months ago.

The ATF doesn’t want to talk about the killing.

Calls to ATF’s Little Rock Field Office, which conducted the raid, were not returned. The lone ATF agent who answered the phone said he wasn’t even sure who was the office’s Resident Agent in Charge, known as a RAC.

“I’ve only been here a year. I’m not sure,” the agent said.

He did not give his name, but his admission makes perfect sense.

ATF agents assigned to its Little Rock Field Office are 100% responsible for Malinowski’s death; from their flawed investigation, to their incompetent handling of a search warrant, but most importantly, for ATF Agent Tyler Cowart’s tragic use of deadly force on March 19, 2024.

Maer Malinowski, Byran’s widow, recently…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight