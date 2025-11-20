The Red Fascist Democrat Party Is Trying to Start a Civil War to Institute a Totalitarian Bio-Technocratic State

“More than anything else, America is best described as being aligned with the philosophy of corporatism, a term coined by Benito Mussolini. This is a government where a few extremely wealthy people rule over the rest of the population, an oligarchic elite plus corporate interest. The main difference is that in this form of government, none of the rulers were elected to do such, they simply bought their power and influence (example, Bill Gates).” - Jeff Berwick with Charlie Robinson from “Controlled Demolition of the American Empire”

“Do not pray for an easy life. Pray to be strong men!” - President John F. Kennedy

The Red Fascist Democrat Party is trying to destroy the American Constitutional Republic and replace it by a global state capitalist technocratic dictatorship. In order to do this, having failed to successfully manipulate the 2024 election in their favor, they are now trying to start a civil war with illegal aliens and criminal gangs as their “storm troops.” The traitorous and criminal democrats are the running dogs / stooges of powerful transnational capitalists. This, along with the bio-weapon viruses and vaccines, is designed to ultimately collapse Western Civilization. This is known to them as a “great reset.” To American patriots, it is a “great tyranny.” THIS WILL BE DEFEATED!!!

Civilizations are the largest bio-social organisms on earth. Like any living organism, they are born, grow to maturity, decline, and die. The history of millennia demonstrates that…

