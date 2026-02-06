Jefferson Davis & Treason

(Dennis L. Goshorn, Tarmangani) - In 1869, charges of treason were dropped against President Jefferson Davis.

Davis had fled Richmond, hoping to escape to Britain or France, where he might reestablish a government in exile. However, before he could do so, members of the 4th Michigan Cavalry arrested him near Irwinville, Georgia, on May 10, 1865.

Davis was taken into custody as a suspect in the assassination of United States president Abraham Lincoln. When investigators failed to establish a link between Davis and the Lincoln assassins, the U.S. government charged him instead with treason. Debate over Davis’s fate tended to divide between those who favored a severe punishment of the former Confederate political leaders and those who favored a more conciliatory approach. Davis spent two years as a military prisoner at Fort Monroe near Norfolk.

When Davis was indicted in the federal court system, he stood before US Supreme Court Chief Justice Salmon Chase, who was acting as a circuit judge at the time. Davis’s defense team argued that he had already been punished by the 14th Amendment, which stopped him from serving in public office in the future so charging him for treason over the same actions would constitute double jeopardy. Chase preferred to dismiss the treason charges, but another judge, John Underwood, wouldn’t agree to it.

The Federal Government had many prominent attorneys review their case for treason, and none were willing to take on. They all knew that the case was a loser. Davis was demanding a trial, his…

