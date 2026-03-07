Why “Gun-Free” Zones are a Gift to Killers - #2A
The Deadly Fraud of Forced Helplessness
(AmmoLand) - When I first sat down to write this, my intent was to present a clinical analysis of John Lott’s research and the statistical failure of the gun-free zone. But as the words hit the page, the data gave way to memories, and this piece transformed into something much more personal. It became a testament to why we founded FASTER Saves Lives (Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response)—a movement born out of a refusal to accept the status quo, but then thrust upon us by the horrific events of Sandy Hook.
I spent years traveling to dozens of late-night school board meetings, advocating for a solution to the “gun-free” death traps our children are forced to inhabit. I have sat in those sterile school boardrooms, looking into the eyes of policymakers, pleading for the “FASTER answer” to the helpless murder of our children. I remember looking into the eyes of a determined FASTER observer who, after witnessing the program’s impact, made the life-changing decision to take FASTER back to her own state to protect her own community. My direct involvement in those early training sessions is now a distant memory, but the impact remains etched in my mind.
I watched, firsthand, the profound transformation of our educators. I saw teachers who previously only had the “option” of saving their students by absorbing bullets meant for…