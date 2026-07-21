Venerate Your Ancestors

(John S. Mosby, Southern Insurgent) - Today, I’m going to list some ways that we can venerate our ancestors, and ways we can honor them and serve them. I’m always looking forward to honoring and venerating them. I’m going to list some ideas, and throughout the coming weeks, we can post about it and share it, and hopefully spark some people that still care about such things into action.

This week’s Southern Insurgent is more for do-er’s than anything else. Be a do-er, that’s the only way things will happen, otherwise, this is all just talk.

The List:

Visit Graves. This is probably one of the most common and easiest ways to honor someone, whether it’s family, or distant relatives, or even just vets in a Confederate battlefield burial site you know of. Great way for anyone of any age to start honoring the fallen. Bonus points if you bring your kiddos with you as well. Donate to Sons of Confederate Vets, organizations, etc. Not much explanation here, this is just an easy way to send funds and goodwill towards our heritage in the right direction in a convenient way. It’s also a good way to meet people that are of the same mindset and similar heritage to you. Cleaning Headstones. This goes right alongside #1, but is for people who are feeling a little more hands-on, wanting to physically serve or do something in some way. Many, if not all, tombstones and gravestones are treated horribly, and you can often…

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