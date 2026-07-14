America Is Harboring a War Criminal Who Executed Seven Professors - And Let Him Become a Vice President of One of America’s Largest Muslim Organizations, ICNA

(Renee Nal, RAIR) - Ashrafuzzaman Khan, a former top official of the Islamic Circle of North America in Queens, New York, personally slaughtered seven university professors as the chief executioner of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al Badr death squads during the 1971 Bangladesh massacre. Despite being convicted in absentia of war crimes, he helped build one of America’s largest Muslim organizations and continues to live freely in the United States.

The United States federal government must immediately open denaturalization proceedings against Ashrafuzzaman Khan and send this convicted war criminal to Bangladesh to face his death sentence without further delay. Contact your elected officials today and demand they pressure the DOJ to act. Share this article far and wide until Ashrafuzzaman Khan is on a plane to Dhaka!

Ashrafuzzaman Khan, as “chief executioner”, personally slaughtered seven university professors for the violent Islamic Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al Badr death squads during the 1971 Bangladesh intellectual massacre.

The Al Badr militia, backed by Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami, slaughtered hundreds of professors, doctors, and journalists in the final days of the war to cripple the new nation.

Despite his execution in Bangladesh for war crimes, Motiur Rahman Nizami’s (founder and commander of Al Badr) sons continue the family’s influence – one son Nazibur Rahman Momen as a Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian in

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight