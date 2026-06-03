Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
8m

Yeah they’ve done that to us all over the South but I’m grateful to have a real teacher who was related to the Long political family and she loved Louisiana History and Southern History and Heritage

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