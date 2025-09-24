Five years after being removed, location of Wilmington's Confederate monuments is revealed

Two monuments to the Confederacy that stood in downtown Wilmington for decades before being partially removed in 2020 appear to have found a new home after not being seen publicly since 2021.

Amy Passaretti Willis, communications manager with the city of Wilmington, wrote in an email that "the city of Wilmington is no longer in possession of any Confederate statues/objects of remembrance. Any items that were in the city’s possession have been picked up and moved by their owners to a new home at Valor Memorial Park in Davidson County, North Carolina."

Willis didn't answer questions about when the monuments were moved to the park, which, according to its website, "Is privately owned by the nonprofit, Commemorating Honor, Inc."

It wasn't clear whether the monuments are currently on display at the park, which was established in 2020 to host a Confederate monument taken down in Davidson County. A message to Commemorating Honor, Inc. seeking to confirm that the monuments are at the park was not immediately returned…

