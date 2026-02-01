Where the Lone Wolf Myth Comes From

(The Christian Sentinel) - There is a dangerous fantasy floating around the preparedness world, and it needs to be killed off before it kills you.

The fantasy is the Lone Wolf.

The guy who thinks he doesn’t need anyone.

The guy who believes discipline and gear can replace people.

The guy who imagines he’ll outthink, outfight, and outlast the collapse on his own.

It’s a comforting myth, especially for men who are independent by nature, burned by bad experiences, or disgusted with modern society. It appeals to pride. It appeals to control. It appeals to the illusion that competence equals invulnerability.

In reality, the Lone Wolf is one of the first casualties.

Not because he’s weak.

Because he’s alone…

