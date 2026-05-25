Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

Cuz all we give is our blood and treasure to a government who doesn’t care about US anymore so see y’all later

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

Greatest one yet I only wish I could live to see the day of my beloved South free from the failed government but the constitution needs to be tweaked a little but grab it and head South and this time make our Capital in the center so everyone can get there easily

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