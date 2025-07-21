(Dixie Drudge) - I’m often asked what my vision for the future of our Southern Homeland is. Face it. There is nothing sacred or permanent about political arrangements. The US is no more indivisible than the Roman, French, or British Empires. It is no more eternal than Persia or Babylon. If you search for it, the France probably hid an Expiration Date on the Statue of Liberty’s heel. It’s gonna break up. It’s best we do it in the way least destructive and most beneficial to our people.

My longing is for a Free Southern Homeland where we can control our own destiny, our own natural wealth, our own borders and don’t waste our young men to any more of those imperial Forever Wars. Whether your idea of a Free Southern Homeland is greater autonomy, a Home-Rule agreement, or total independence from the rest of the US, it is plain that any degree of separation from Blue-merika is better than what we have now. Our continued cohabitation with the Northeast, the West Coast, and the People's Republic of Chicago is destructive to our economy, our well-being, our families, and our freedoms. Just think of the ‘War on Terror’ and the 20 years, billions of dollars, and 6,000+ lives we spent to replace the Taliban…

With the Taliban.

Remember, if freedom and independence is good enough for Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Slovakia, The Czech Republic, Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo, then it will do just fine in Dixie. Here are just ten realities of life Behind the Cotton Curtain:

Southerners have a God-given right of self-preservation. The American government and its institutions censor and discourage both Southern culture and Southern heritage, threatening the historical right of the Southern people to exist as a distinct cultural group. The US education establishment and its teachers unions dictates the education of Southern children. This leaves Southerners with no realistic chance for local input and no real alternatives but to leave an education system they are still forced to pay for through taxes. In the 1860s, the US government destroyed and confiscated the property of the Southern people while Southerners were acting within their rights. The injury did not end there. Because of a campaign of ‘Reconstruction’ that continues to this day, Southerners suffer constant meddling and social engineering at the hands of non-elected federal judges and bureaucrats. Due to its moral depravity, continued association with the American Empire and its Ivy League/Hollywood Axis elitists serves only to promote similar moral decay in our own people. Continued economic oppression coupled with a repressive tax system that will never change ensures that the US will never allow the South to advance beyond its status as a second-class colony of the American Empire. The American imperial system is rotten with corruption from its highest to its lowest levels. The system is a self-fulfilling prophecy with no hope of meaningful reform. The US has purposefully shipped the South's already low-wage jobs overseas via corporate greed and imperial trade agreements, further impoverishing the Southern People and leaving our youth to choose service in low-wage corporate indenture or as imperial cannon-fodder. A free society can exist only as long as there is the free exchange of ideas and freedom of association. The American Establishment silences any Southern dissent by propaganda, harassment, blacklisting, or further oppression. Therefore, American society is no longer a free society. It is plain that Southern participation in the grand American experiment is no longer welcome (except military service), since no traditional Southron is allowed a seat on the Supreme Court or any of the empire's controlling bodies. The US Government has encouraged the secession and recognized the independence of states seceding from other empires while repeatedly using force to deny the Southern people that same right. According to the laws of nations and precedents set by past actions of the US government, the South has a natural, legal, and moral right to its freedom and independence.

Why Southern Independence? Why Not?

