And Your State Should Too!

(Shelby K. Little, The Facts) - In 1999, the Texas Senate formally recognized April as Confederate History and Heritage Month, encouraging Texans to learn more about the role our state played in the War Between the States. Each year, this month offers us a meaningful opportunity to honor our ancestors, reflect on our shared history and preserve the legacy of those who helped shape Texas.

Texas contributed more than 115,000 soldiers and sailors to the Confederate cause, and the Lone Star flag was carried in every major battle of the war. Our state declared itself free and independent before joining the Confederacy, and Texans served from the first days of the conflict until the last. Their courage was matched by the devotion of families, communities, and leaders on the home front — men and women who believed deeply in defending their state and their way of life.

After the war, Confederate veterans played an essential role in shaping modern Texas. They built local governments, strengthened institutions of higher learning and helped guide the state through a difficult period of recovery and reconciliation. Many of the places we know today — counties, towns, public spaces and historic sites — still bear the names of these men. Their stories are part of the fabric of Texas.

Confederate History and Heritage Month is a chance for all Texans to…

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