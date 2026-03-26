The Tragedy of the Commons: Private Property, the Founders’ Bulwark Against Tyranny That Federal Land Policy Continues to Undermine

(The Sooner Sentinel) - In medieval and early modern England, the “English Commons” referred to parcels of land, pastures, meadows, woodlands, and waste grounds, held in shared use by villagers rather than owned outright by any single individual. Local custom, manorial courts, and informal rules such as “stinting” (limits on the number of livestock each household could graze) governed access. Villagers enjoyed collective rights to pasture animals, gather firewood, cut turf for fuel, and forage. It was never a pure free-for-all, but a regulated community resource passed down through generations.

This historical arrangement became the foundation for biologist Garrett Hardin’s landmark 1968 essay, “The Tragedy of the Commons.” Hardin argued that when a resource is held in common, accessible to all but owned by none, rational individuals will inevitably overuse it. Each person gains the full private benefit of extracting more (one more cow on the pasture, one more fish from the sea), while the costs of depletion (eroded soil, collapsed fisheries, barren land) are spread across the entire group. “Freedom in a commons brings ruin to all,” Hardin famously warned.

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