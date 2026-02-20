Why Power Attracts the Most Wounded Minds

(Fear of Death) - Basically, humankind is sick and needs a doctor who can heal us from the sickness of the death plague. We’re under the curse of the destination of death, so nobody finds it easy to sustain life on Earth. And, here I’d like to delve into the idea that politicians could be sicker than regular people.

Have you ever thought about why politicians are trying to grasp power? For what reason are they trying to grasp power? I believe that there are many reasons, but basically, they want to gain something through having power in the world of politics. In this passage, I want to share my thoughts on what draws politicians to grasp power.

Humans drive themselves to do something every day due to the desire of consciousness or subconscious in their minds. And this desire is often hidden behind other things. They may think and justify that they are acting with great aspiration and good motivation for the public. However, in most cases, their deep intentions and hidden motivations might be far different from the apparent aspirations. And many times, they don’t even know why they choose the path of politics and pursue those plans. However, if we examine and delve a little deeper into their minds, we can understand that the root cause is the effort to escape the fear of death.

Politicians who are specifically focused on overcoming their own traumas and sicknesses, rather than purely striving for the well-being of societies, could be classified as…

See More…

