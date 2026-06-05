(Erik and Todd Gregory, American Thinker) - The Knockout Game. Polar Bear Hunting. White Girl Bleed a Lot. Flash Mobbing.

There is an entire urban lexicon that describes a nationwide subculture that celebrates anti-white violence, even if progressives dismiss it all as a phony moral panic.

The principal architects of The Great Hate (blue media, academia, Hollywood, government-aligned NGOs) are armchair assassins using the joystick of propaganda to incite the suggestible and the psychotic to anarchy.

Both the advocates and practitioners of violence all vote the same way, for the political party (D) that shares their values.

Progressive scolds always wag their finger and say what America really needs is another discussion about race (as if we ever talk about anything else).

So yes, let’s talk about how the Left deliberately destroyed the black nuclear family, replaced by welfare and the addiction of government dependency.

Let’s talk about the glorification of misogyny (b*tches? hos?), endless urban unrest, casual anti-white racism, and a life of nihilism and feeling forever dissed, with an emphasis on hurting somebody and/or getting high again.

Take the oft-repeated shibboleth that diversity is our greatest strength. Is it…

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