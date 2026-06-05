Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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RicoBravo's avatar
RicoBravo
10h

Whose niggas? Not ours.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

Watching the video of niggas at the carmello murderer trial and they are gonna be chimpin out when he’s found guilty cuz he wasn’t supposed to be there cuz he was suspended for another violent incident

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