Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
4h

This didn't used to be true, when I was in college in the 90s liberals loved to argue. They were wrong and silly but at least they tried. Now they have lost the ability to think at all and their positions are so crazy they can't even defend them.

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