It is actually MORE insane to try to persuade an insane person.

(Dixie Drudge) - Some people ask me why I never engage in online debates with nameless, faceless leftists on the internet. My answer: “To what Purpose.” My time is much more valuable in other pursuits. Like watching soap operas, timing coats of paint drying, and do-it-yourself dentistry.

You can’t argue with or convince people who have totally committed to the left-wing cult. Attempting to reason with someone who has completely abandoned logic or reality is one of the most frustrating experiences imaginable. While healthy debate depends on facts, evidence, and mutual understanding, arguing with an insane person lacks any of those essential foundations. In most if not all cases, it is more irrational to expect a productive outcome than forgo any attempt at peaceful persuasion.

The key difference between a rational disagreement and a delusional mindset is the willingness to evaluate evidence. A reasonable person may change their opinion when presented with credible information. By contrast, someone who is detached from reality or unwilling to engage with facts may reject every argument regardless of its merit. This makes trying to convince an irrational person an exhausting and often fruitless exercise.

Psychologists frequently note that any communication requires a shared commitment to reality. Without that common ground, conversations can become circular, emotionally draining, and increasingly confrontational name-calling sessions. Rather than resolving disagreements, they only reinforce the left-ard’s existing delusional beliefs and strengthen their commitment.

Understanding when to skip the argument is not a sign of weakness; it is an exercise in wisdom and emotional intelligence. Recognizing that some people cannot be reasoned with allows you to protect your time, energy, and mental well-being. Instead of endlessly debating someone who refuses to consider reality, it is often more productive to invest your efforts in constructive conversations with people who are open to thoughtful dialogue.

Ultimately, knowing when a discussion has become unproductive is an important life skill. The wisest decision is not to win the argument, but to never attempt to engage in it. Your blood-pressure and personal sanity will be the better for it.

From deep in Occupied Arkansas,

Deo Vindice, Resurgam!

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