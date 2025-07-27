Tech-savvy burglars across the U.S. are increasingly using Wi-Fi jammers to disable wireless security systems like Ring and Nest before breaking into homes. These small, inexpensive devices block signals from security cameras and alarms, leaving homeowners unaware of intrusions. Cases in Los Angeles and Seattle highlight how even high-profile victims—including star athletes—have been targeted. Security experts warn that wireless systems are vulnerable to these attacks and recommend hard-wired security setups, layered physical protections (lights, alarms, reinforced doors), and privacy measures like removing personal info from online databases.

This is the sort of thing that the “Just call 911, then relax” Crowd won’t confront, nor even admit is happening here and now.

Foreign VCA’s (South American and African gang-members, in this country illegally) are currently using WiFi jamming devices as they proceed to commit violent crimes, so that victims can’t reach police, nor fire/rescue services, for help.

“Unusual,” maybe here, but certainly not for violent criminals (and their victims) in South America. Criminals in many South American and African countries are known for cutting phone lines and for their routine use of jamming devices that simultaneously disable…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight