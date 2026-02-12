Watchdog Sounds Alarm on Rashida Tlaib’s Alleged Terrorist-Linked Affiliations

(Big League Politics) - A prominent watchdog group has released a blistering new report warning that Rep. Rashida Tlaib poses “serious ethical and national security concerns” due to her alleged affiliations with individuals and organizations tied to designated foreign terrorist groups.

The briefing, issued by ISGAP Action—the advocacy arm of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy—calls on Congress and federal law enforcement to open formal investigations into Tlaib’s rhetoric, associations, and campaign finances.

According to the report, Tlaib’s conduct “raises serious concerns about potential risks to the ethical and institutional integrity of the United States government,” citing a pattern of engagement with radical activists and networks linked to Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Campaign Cash Flowed to Radical Activists

The watchdog document highlights Tlaib’s campaign spending, noting that nearly $600,000 between 2020 and 2025 went to Unbought Power, a consulting firm led by Rasha Mubarak. Mubarak has drawn scrutiny for past affiliations with groups connected to extremist causes, including the…

