Will and Wiley Crash – Today In Southern History
15 August 1935
On this date in 1935…
Famous Southerner, Cherokee, comedian, social commentator, and actor, Will Rogers was killed at the age of 55 in a plane crash with legendary Southern aviator Wiley Post near Point Barrow, Alaska.
Other Years:
1911 – Crisco was introduced by Procter & Gamble Company and spurred a revolution in Southern kitchens.
1955 – Hurricane Connie dissipated after killing 43 people in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Maryland.
1962 – Shady Grove Baptist Church burned in Leesburg, Georgia.
1970 – Mrs. Pat Palinkas became the first woman to ‘play’ in a pro football game when she held the ball during a kick for the Orlando Panthers.
1995 – Following a court order, Shannon Faulkner became the first female cadet enrolled at The Citadel. She dropped out after less than a week.
