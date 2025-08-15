Famous Southerner, Cherokee, comedian, social commentator, and actor, Will Rogers was killed at the age of 55 in a plane crash with legendary Southern aviator Wiley Post near Point Barrow, Alaska.

1911 – Crisco was introduced by Procter & Gamble Company and spurred a revolution in Southern kitchens.

1955 – Hurricane Connie dissipated after killing 43 people in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Maryland.

1962 – Shady Grove Baptist Church burned in Leesburg, Georgia.

1970 – Mrs. Pat Palinkas became the first woman to ‘play’ in a pro football game when she held the ball during a kick for the Orlando Panthers.