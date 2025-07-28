On the call for the special legislative session, which began Monday, (21 July) is the task of redistricting Texas’ 38 congressional districts.

The special session has begun for an initial 30 days to address 18 legislative priorities identified by Gov. Greg Abbott, including redistricting. The governor may extend the special session for another 30 days and amend agenda items at any time.

In Abbott’s call for the special session, he said the legislature must pass legislation “that provides a revised congressional redistricting plan in light of constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

The legislature is also “working in lockstep on congressional redistricting legislation,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows said in a joint statement.

“Working with the House, the Texas Senate will move forward on redistricting to pass a legal, constitutional congressional map,” Patrick said.

“Texans place their trust in the Legislature to uphold fairness in the redistricting process, and we will continue to work closely together to fulfill this legislative responsibility,” Burrows said.

On Monday, Burrows announced he created the…

