The Second Amendment does not differentiate between open and concealed carry

The number of states that ban the open carry of firearms has again been reduced to five. Before 2022, it was four, but New Jersey criminalized open carry, even with a permit, in 2022. New Jersey permit requirements and processes for obtaining a permit are being challenged in the courts. Connecticut banned open carry in 2023, making six states that generally banned open carry. Open carry with a permit is allowed in some rural parts of California. The California ban is being challenged in the Ninth Circuit.

On September 10, 2025, Florida’s First District Court of Appeal published a unanimous opinion that the Florida ban on the open carry of firearms in public is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment, and can not be enforced in Florida. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeir supports the Florida case and has decided not to appeal it to the state Supreme Court. On a Youtube video, at about 1:13, reporter for 10 Tampa Bay, Jennifer Titus says “Florida’s Attorney General says he doesn’t plan to have the case heard again.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the court decision “aligns state policy with my long-held position and with the vast majority of states throughout the union.” This means the case becomes binding law in Florida.

The general ban on the open carry of firearms in Florida was relatively new. It was enacted in 1987, after heavy lobbying by Janet Reno, who became famous for her part in the massacre at Waco, Texas, during the…

