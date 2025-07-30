Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
Jul 30

Makers vs. takers. Some things never change, especially when they're commie-fueled like this new-age crap.

Commie teachers and disconnected parents lead to this. Best thing they can do now is learn mandarin. They may need it.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture