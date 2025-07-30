The Left Thinks We Owe Them a Living, but They Owe Everyone Else Nothing

Back in the day, people used to just say, “Nobody owes you a living.” In fact, it was one of those common phrases that parents repeated over and over to their kids, like, "If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you do it too?” and "If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all."

Unfortunately, in America, the meaning of that phrase has been worn down through welfare, school lunches, disability payments to people who aren’t disabled, useless government programs, and a dozen other ways that people have become obsessed with their “rights,” without spending any time thinking about their “responsibilities.”

If America owes you, what do you owe America? If the answer is nothing, why should America owe you? As one of America’s greatest living minds has said:

No society ever thrived because it had a large and growing class of parasites living off those who produce.

~Thomas Sowell

Of course, it would be easy to rail against all the welfare programs and parasites who leech off the people who work for a living and pay taxes, but they’re only part of the problem.

Increasingly, we’re being told by the Left that ostensibly competent adults are owed sometimes extraordinary amounts of money, not because they deserve it, they earn it, or because it creates any value for the people paying them money, but JUST BECAUSE.

There are a lot of examples of this, but the latest…

