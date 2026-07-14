Winning is not complicated
Its a 3 step process
Its a 3 step process
(The road map. Rocket-Surgery not required! - DD)
(The Unreconstructed Yeoman) - Winning is really very simple (not easy).
It’s not voting harder
It’s not Capturing the institutions
It’s not reading more Evola
It’s not street activism and marching
Its a 3 step process
ORGANIZE like minded people
REMOVE the regime’s monopoly on violence
Facilitate the removal of the consent to be governed
You know this already. We are afraid to do it because every attempt by White volks to do this in the last hundred years has been ruthlessly crushed with as much collateral damage as possible. And there’s one very good reason for that…It’s The Only Thing That Will Work. EVERYTHING else is so much hot air. And it’s probable that we…