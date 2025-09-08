WINNING! Portrait of Robert E. Lee restored at West Point library and leftists CAN’T deal
Shtuff Happens!
Common sense is making a comeback under the Trump administration, which does not tolerate the erasing of American history.
The Pentagon is restoring a portrait of Robert E. Lee to the West Point library, where it hung for 70 years until a post-George Floyd congressionally mandated commission ordered the removal of all displays that “commemorate or memorialize the Confederacy,” The New York Times reported.
“At West Point, the United States Military Academy is prepared to restore historical names, artifacts, and assets to their original form and place,” Army communications director Rebecca Hodson told the Times. “Under this administration, we honor our history and learn from it — we don’t erase it.”
The restoration of the portrait, which includes a slave guiding the Confederate general’s horse in the background, comes three years after it was taken down.
Lee was a West Point graduate and served as superintendent of the school from Sept. 1, 1852, to March 31, 1855. He resigned his commission in the U.S. Army after Fort Sumter was fired on in…
To the best of my knowledge, Lee is the only man to ever graduate from West Point without a single demerit. Yet they took him out as a bad example? Go figure.