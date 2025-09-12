The Monument is now in GOOD HANDS!

From the Virginia Flaggers:

We are thrilled to share that the Robert E Lee Highway marker is back in good hands. The monument had been located in front of the Charleston Charter for Math and Science but was removed in July 2021 at the request of the Charleston County School District.

The new location has not yet been disclosed but an announcement is imminent. Most expect it will be placed in a better location. Of course, installing these memorials is costly. Please support the Museum at Market Hall in Charleston, SC and see their post for more info and donations. Thank you Ladies for your dedication to preserve our cherished memorials, monument, and history…

